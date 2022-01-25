OPP warn of lottery and prize scam in the area

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning of a lottery and prize scam that has recently surfaced in the area.

Police say those targeted have been contacted by phone and told they won money and prizes in a contest.

According to police, the scammer also state they partnered with local elected officials to help distribute the winnings.

Police say the scam often asks the victims to pay fees such as for covering taxes, legal fees, and delivery costs.

OPP are reminding residents that legitimate lotteries don't ask residents to pay a fee to collect winnings and to contact local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-496-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre.ca if they have encountered the scam.