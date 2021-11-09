OPP warning the public of phone scams

The Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public about a variety of on-going phone scams.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP received a report last week from an individual in the Pembroke area who was targeted by the emergency scam.

The victim says they received a call advising their daughter had been involved with police and was taken into custody.

The scammer identified himself as a police officer, attempted to elicit funds from the victim, saying the money would be used to pay for court fees to facilitate the daughter’s release.

Money did not exchange hands – even when the scammers put another person on the phone who pretended to be the daughter, crying and requesting the exchange be kept secret to avoid further trouble.

The victim contacted other family members to get assistance with the suspicious call – including their daughter, confirming that she had not been detained by police.

OPP is reminding victims that scam phone calls can be easy to spot. Often times there will be a request to keep it secret to avoid trouble or not to tell anyone.

Scammers will also request banking information, gift cards or cryptocurrency when making demands.

Police add that you should never give out personally identifiable information or money to anyone you have only communicated to on the phone.