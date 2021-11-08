OPP warns collisions with animals are on the rise

The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists to watch out for wild life.

Since the beginning of october 20-21, the bancroft detachtment of the o-p-p has received 12 reports of collisions involving wildlife.

Police say that between october and december ... they see a rise in the number of collisions involving animals.

Many of them occur in the early morning hours or in the evening.

The OPP says motorists can prevent collision but reducing speed if you spot any deer as they seldom travel alone and taking notice of signage is areas deer are known to cross.

Drivers can also use their high beams if there is no traffic approaching as well as scanning the roadway from side to side, watching for the the light reflecting in the eyes of deer.

