OPP warns of increase in fraud complaints and money scams in Killaloe

Killaloe OPP officers are warning residents to keep personal information confidential after receiving increased complaints of fraud and money scams.

Police say there are many frauds and scams in Canada aimed at taking your money. This past week, officers responded to two seperate incidents involving money scams.

On Tuesday, November 9, officers responded to a call in Madawaska Valley Township, involving an online fraud. The complainant was instructed to send funds via an e-transfer to someone they met on Instagram.

On Thursday, November 11, officers responded to a seperate fraud call in Brudenell Township. The complainant was contacted by telephone and initially advised they had won a large sum of money. The complainant was the instructed to send money and giftcards in order to pay tax on the monetary prize, prior to receiving it.

Police are reminding community residents of the following tips to protect yourself:

- Never provide personal information by phone, text, or email

- Never provide financial information or social insurance number by phone, text, or email

- Never purchase and send gift card information to anyone claiming you must do so to collect a prize

- Never send money in any form to anyone claiming you have won a prize

- Immediately contact your financial insitution if you have provided any of your personal information

They also remind people to never give out personal information unless you have verified the source and the person asking for it is legally entitled to that information.

For more information, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre online at www.antifraudcentre.ca