OPP warns of increasing catalytic converter thefts

GREATER NAPANEE, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning of a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

A catalytic converter is found in the exhaust system of a vehicle and is used to help reduce emissions and noise,

Police say catalytic converters contain precious materials that thieves target as way to make money on the black market.

Officers in Lennox and Addington (L&A) County say they have made “significant seizures” of stolen catalytic converters in recent nights.

"As with any crime of this nature, the best offense is a good defense" says Inspector Scott Semple in an OPP press release. "Practicing a few proven crime prevention techniques can dramatically reduce your risk of victimization for thefts and other property crimes".

The following are crime prevention techniques recommended by OPP when it comes to these types of crimes:

Always parking your vehicle in a well-lit area;

Leaving exterior lighting on your house at night;

Parking your vehicle in a garage, if you have one;

Reviewing notifications from home security camera systems and looking for any suspicious activity; and

Always locking your vehicle and ensuring that the security system is active, if equipped.

Anyone with information on catalytic converter thefts can contact OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or by contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.