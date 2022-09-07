OPP wrap up Labour Day long weekend traffic safety campaign

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has released a wrap-up of their Labour Day weekend traffic safety campaign. The collective effort to keep the roads safe while busy with travelers, started on Friday, September 2nd, and ended on Monday, September 5th.

During the safety campaign, OPP officers were focused on the 'big 4' offenses that are seen from drivers on the roads. The four offenses being; distracted driving, aggressive driving, lack of occupant restraint, and impaired driving, in terms of personal injury collision causation.

Over the course of the traffic safety initiative, OPP laid a variety of charges during the weekend. The most common offense was for speeding with 57 charges laid. Officers also reported 3 seatbelt-related offenses and two distracted driving charges. In addition, 3 drivers were charged with stunt driving. The stunt drivers also had their licenses suspended for 90 days and cars impounded for 14 days. Officers also laid 10 impaired driving charges. As well as 14 hazardous moving violation charges, and three Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges.

The Marine Unit of the OPP was also active on waterways over the weekend. Over the course of the weekend, 4 charges were issued including 2 for failing to have lifejackets, 1 for failing to have a boating license, and 1 for exceeding the maximum specified speed on a section of the Madawaska River.

The OPP reminds road users that while the campaign is over, officers are committed to traffic safety enforcement and education year-round.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray