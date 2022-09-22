OPPortunities for the next generation of policing professionals in Renfrew, Ont.

If you are passionate about making a difference and helping build safer communities within Ontario, join the Ontario Provincial Police for Recruitment Day in Renfrew, Ont.

The event will be hosted on October 1, 2022. This year's theme is "A Day in the Life," and will showcase many of the career opportunities that empower members to make a difference each day.

With hundreds of members eligible for retirement over the next few years, there has never been a better time to apply to the OPP. Whether you are interested in becoming a police officer, auxillary member, or working in a civilian role, the OPP has a job opportunity for you.

Post-secondary education and experience in law or security are not required but are considered an asset. The OPP will assess applicants based on a positive background, maturity, effective interpersonal and communication skills, ability to balance finances and other responsibilities, and those who respect and support inclusiveness and diversity.

The Renfrew detachment is hosting a job fair where attendees can speak with officers from many different branches, including general patrol, traffic unit, forensic ID services, crisis negotiation, and auxillary unit.

Attendees must pre-register to attend as seating is limited. Register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/provincial-recruitment-day-2022-renfrew-opp-detachment-morning-tickets-419658157847?aff=ebdsoporgprofile or visit opp.ca/careers.

