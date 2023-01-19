OPTIK interactive light and sound display in downtown Kingston

Springer Market Square in downtown Kingston is embracing this winter season with OPTIK, an interactive light and sound installation designed to create a space where the community can come to play, connect and create together with friends and family.

The world and Canadian premier for OPTIK took place at Navy Pier in Chicago this past November and ByWard Market in Ottawa from November 30th, 2022 until January 20th, 2023. The gyroscope-like structures contain reflective colourful centres each with their own unique musical key will be available to play in Springer Market Square starting January 20th until February 11th.

"We rely on CREOS to bring world-class installations to the streets of downtown Kingston. They were responsible for the gigantic teeter totters in Springer Market Square that were such a hit last year. This year we wanted to try a different location - a destination for people visiting downtown Kingston - to draw them up Princess St. There are many great shops, cafes, restaurants and specialty stores beyond Springer Market Square," says Marijo Cuerrier, Executive Director of Downtown Kingston BIA.

OPTIK reflects the natural lights and colours of the city while refracting the lighting of their inner rings. As visitors spin each display, each unit transforms into a unique musical instrument filling the street with the soft sounds of piano, guitar harmonics, acoustic bass and more.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the colourful tunes and glowing lights with good company while they kick back into bright red Adirondack chairs and enjoy a hot chocolate from one of the local cafes. Cozy fire pits will be lit on the weekends making the community space inviting for everyone.

For more information visit: downtownkingston.ca/optik

