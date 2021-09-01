Orange ribbon commemorating residential school survivors and victims at City Hall

An orange ribbon has been wrapped around City Hall in Pembroke for the month of September.

This is to commemorate the victims and survivors of the residential school system.

The orange ribbon will stay up through the Autumn Equinox and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“This has been a terribly difficult year for our Indigenous community members, and particularly those who have survived the residential school system themselves, or had friends or family members in the system, some of whom did not come home.' Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay said in a press release.

"I have had the opportunity to meet with some of these people over the past few months and their courage and strength is remarkable. We want this ribbon on City Hall and looking over the Muskrat River as well as the Pembroke Street bridge and the tributes tied there by residents to symbolize that we are here to stand with those community members who are in pain.”

The Indian Residential Schools Survivor Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day for those in need at 1-866-925-4419.