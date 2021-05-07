Organizational changes at the City of Kingston

The City of Kingston has announced it is making some organizational changes.

The city says the Cultural Services department is now being changed to the Arts & Cultural Services department.

According to a press release, the Arts & Cultural Services department will continue it's focus on the delivery of core services as well as look towards re-opening the Grand Theatre, creat paid presentations and programming for local artists, and focusing on supporting artists, cultural groups, and arts audiences.

A new Heritage Services department is also being created.

This new department will combines the city's Heritage Planning division and it's Cultural Heritage division. Heritage Services will also lead the Indigenous Initiatives portfolio and look at a "systems-based approach to incorporating and honouring Indigenous knowledge"

When it comes to pandemic recovery, the city says resources are being added to the Office of Strategy, Innovations and Partnerships. This includes the addition of a new Rural Economic & Community Development Manager.

The new role will look to implement the city's Integrated Economic Development Strategy, Rural Economic Development Strategy, and the health innovation hub.

The changes go into effect on May 10th.