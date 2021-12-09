Oshawa man charged after unwanted person call in Pembroke
An Oshawa man has been charged after an unwanted person call in Pembroke.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received on December 7 at around 6 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Alfred St.
Police say the unwanted person was taken into police custody and drugs were found during the arrest.
31-year-old Shane Legere-Field of Oshawa faces a possesion of fentanyl charge.
The accused was held for a bail hearing at a Pembroke court on December 8.
