Oshawa man charged after unwanted person call in Pembroke

An Oshawa man has been charged after an unwanted person call in Pembroke.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received on December 7 at around 6 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Alfred St.

Police say the unwanted person was taken into police custody and drugs were found during the arrest.

31-year-old Shane Legere-Field of Oshawa faces a possesion of fentanyl charge.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at a Pembroke court on December 8.