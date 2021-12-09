iHeartRadio
Oshawa man charged after unwanted person call in Pembroke

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

An Oshawa man has been charged after an unwanted person call in Pembroke. 

Ontario Provincial Police say they received on December 7 at around 6 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Alfred St. 

Police say the unwanted person was taken into police custody and drugs were found during the arrest. 

31-year-old Shane Legere-Field of Oshawa faces a possesion of fentanyl charge. 

The accused was held for a bail hearing at a Pembroke court on December 8. 

