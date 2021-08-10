iHeartRadio
Oshawa teen charged with drug and firearm related offences

Kingston Police 3

Kingston Police have arrested and charged an Oshawa teen with drug and firearm related offences. 

Police say they saw a motor vehicle failing to stop at two different intersections on Pine St. at around 3:10 a.m. Monday morning. 

A traffic stop was initiated, where an officer saw the passenger. the accused male. not wearing their seatbelt. 

When questioned by police, they say the accused then provided a fake ID, then fled from the police. 

The suspect was then arrested, where officers located two packages contained to be suspected cocaine, and a large quantity of Canadian currency. 

A 17-year-old Oshawa faces the following charges: 

  • Two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession under $5000, possession of a prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence
  • Being an unlicenced person in possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Being an unlicenced person in possession of prohibited ammunition 
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm 
  • Careless storage of a firearm 
  • Three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
