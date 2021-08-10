Oshawa teen charged with drug and firearm related offences
Kingston Police have arrested and charged an Oshawa teen with drug and firearm related offences.
Police say they saw a motor vehicle failing to stop at two different intersections on Pine St. at around 3:10 a.m. Monday morning.
A traffic stop was initiated, where an officer saw the passenger. the accused male. not wearing their seatbelt.
When questioned by police, they say the accused then provided a fake ID, then fled from the police.
The suspect was then arrested, where officers located two packages contained to be suspected cocaine, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.
A 17-year-old Oshawa faces the following charges:
- Two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession under $5000, possession of a prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence
- Being an unlicenced person in possession of a prohibited weapon
- Being an unlicenced person in possession of prohibited ammunition
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Three counts of failing to comply with a release order.