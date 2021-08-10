Oshawa teen charged with drug and firearm related offences

Kingston Police have arrested and charged an Oshawa teen with drug and firearm related offences.

Police say they saw a motor vehicle failing to stop at two different intersections on Pine St. at around 3:10 a.m. Monday morning.

A traffic stop was initiated, where an officer saw the passenger. the accused male. not wearing their seatbelt.

When questioned by police, they say the accused then provided a fake ID, then fled from the police.

The suspect was then arrested, where officers located two packages contained to be suspected cocaine, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

A 17-year-old Oshawa faces the following charges: