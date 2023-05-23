OTF Grant assists Habitat for Humanity Thousand Islands with future goals

MPP Steve Clark will make an official announcement on June 11th, 2023 at the Habitat for Humanity Thousand Islands 25th anniversary celebration of the OTF grant provided to Habitat for Humanity TI. They say this grant will be used to create a strategic plan that will be a vital tool in guiding the organization in the coming years.

"This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation to create a strategic plan that will guide our operations going forward after the difficulties we faced during the mandatory COVID shutdown will see that we are much better able to cope in future with another crisis of this sort," said Board Chair Bill Spencer. "COVID has impacted the entire community and many businesses must look at how they are conducting their affairs in a very different light. Our new strategic plan will ensure that we have the ammunition to better face future complications of this sort and move past it."

Habitat for Humanity Thousand Islands is celebrating 25 years of building homes for deserving families throughout Leeds Grenville. On June 11th they will be hosting a community celebratory event at their Brockville ReStore location at 3039 County Road 29, Brockville from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario's Community Building Fund. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

With file by CFRA's Connor Ray