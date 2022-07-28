Ottawa firefighter confirmed deceased in skydiving incident during 'advanced parachute maneuver'

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal skydiving incident.

On July 27, 2022, around 1:00 p.m., officers were called to the Arnprior Airport for a skydiving incident.

OPP Renfrew Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Unit, and Renfrew County Paramedics were also on-scene to assist.

Unfortunately, a 45-year-old Ottawa firefighter was pronounced deceased.

In a Facebook post, Parachute Ottawa said Jeffrey Dean of Fitzroy Harbor was a highly experienced skydiver, "with more than 4000 skydives under his belt, who succumbed to fatal injuries during the landing sequence at Parachute Ottawa."

Parachute Ottawa says Dean deployed their parachute without incident, and it was fully functioning and working correctly. The company says, "fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver."

"Jeff Dean is a beloved member of the Parachute Ottawa family and a leader in the Canadian Skydiving Community. As a mentor to hundreds of skydivers throughout the country, our community is shocked by this loss. The Canadian skydiving community collectively mourns the loss of our friend and fellow jumper who was a positive light to all." - Parachute Ottawa

The Ministry of Labour has been notified about the incident.

Parachute Ottawa is working with the Ontario Provincial Police in the ongoing investigation.