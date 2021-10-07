Ottawa man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Deep River

Police in Deep River say an Ottawa man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in the area.

Deep River Police say on Sunday, officers spotted a small Honda vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Hwy. 17 within the town.

A traffic stop was conducted, with officers saying they spotted the driver was acting suspiciously after being stopped.

Police say the driver was placed in investigative detention and officers searched the vehicle to find drugs and evidence of drug trafficking.

Further investigation found the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

40-year-old Robert Samaroo was charged with possession and trafficking.

The accused was released with conditions.