Ottawa man running to Pembroke this weekend in youth centre fundraiser

COBDEN, ONT. -- Brad Johnson has run three marathons in the past four days, and he still has one more to go before the weekend is through.

Johnson is running 155 kilometres from Ottawa to Pembroke this weekend to raise money for the Elevate Youth Wellness Centre in Pembroke. He started his journey Wednesday and is expected to finish his last leg of the event tomorrow morning at Riverside Park in Pembroke.

"I feel good!" Johnson said after finishing his third of four marathons Saturday morning.

"I feel like I’m going to do it, not like there was ever a doubt. But I’m over three quarters of the way there. It will be a short day tomorrow so I feel like I’m on the home stretch."

Johnson decided to take on the challenge after the Krista Johnson Memorial Run For Change was cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The run, normally held annually in Riverside Park, raises money for the Elevate Youth Wellness Centre, which was founded by Johnson’s late sister Krista.

The centre provides a space for youth to use workout equipment, do homework, take classes such as cooking, and gather socially. All services offered at the centre are free of charge.

"Although people aren’t running with us at Riverside Park on Sunday, I feel like the support is there and the fundraising is there," says Johnson’s wife Virginia. "They’re really helping us raise the funds to allow the programming to continue."

Johnson set a fundraising goal for his run at $15,000 - about what the memorial run brings in each year. Before his journey has even finished, Johnson and his team have already raised surpassed the fundraising goal.

"I think we’re up just over $20,000, so that’s awesome," says Johnson. "The community has been super generous and all that money goes back into the Elevate Youth Wellness Centre that we have in Pembroke."

"It’s incredible, it blows me away," says Johnson’s mother Laurie. "My heart bursts every time I check, people are being so generous. It’s going to help pay staff, purchase supplies, and pay rent."

Johnson says in preparation for the run he estimates he has run more than 2,500 kilometres since January; and every step was worth it to support the centre and his sister’s dream of taking care of the youth in Pembroke.

"She’d be very proud, very proud," Johnson said biting his lip, thinking of his sister.

"His sister would be so proud," echoes Virginia. "Even people along the way have said, 'Oh I knew your sister and it’s so amazing to see you guys do this, and because of her I’m running.' Really that’s Brad’s motivation, that’s all of ours. She would be proud."

Donations to Johnson’s run and the Elevate Youth Wellness Centre can be made at www.kjrun.ca.