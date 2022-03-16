Ottawa Valley Artist raising money for Ukraine

An Ottawa Valley artists, whos work shares a coincidental bond with Ukraine, is auctioning off her unique paintings in support of the war torn country.

Renfrew resident, Jill Alexander, specializes in floral paintings, and while listening to the news earlier this month, something on the television gave her an idea.

"The bombing of the maternity hospital and my third grandchild was due any day. So that was a really emotional thing for me," She told CTV News Ottawa. "As they are talking about the hospital bombing, I'm looking at the TV and right beside it was a big sunflower painting and it just seemed totally obvious."

Coincidentally, the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, a growing symbol of peace and solidarity for the war torn European Nation. Alexander says her work fills her with the pride that she is doing something to help Ukraine, no matter how big or small that contribution may be. She has now completed 8 sunflower paintings and is planning to auction them off online March 16.

Alexander says she plans to donate all proceeds to the Red Cross Ukraine humanitarian effort, adding that, "I feel like my effort plays a small part in a bigger effort. One hundred percent of the bidding proceeds will go to that."

The bidding on the 8 paintings currently sits at roughly $2000. "If we can all do something, its going to benefit. So this isn't just me, Its me and my two ladies and all of these people who are bidding and making a difference," says Alexander.