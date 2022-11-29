Ottawa Valley mother raises funds for life-saving cancer surgery

A 29-year-old mother and wife from the Ottawa Valley have organized a fundraiser to pay for life-saving surgery to treat a rare form of appendix cancer. The group raising the fund is called the 'Paiges Amber Army' and they are aiming to raise $100,000 for a trip to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania for the procedure.

The group has organized an upcoming event at Shady Nook Rec Centre in Pembroke on December 3rd. They will also be selling tickets for several prizes, including a rare signed shirt from all 5 members of The Tragically hip that took place before Gord's death, a signed 4ft framed album cover by all 4 surviving members that was just received (only 100 signed) a signed shirt by SUM 41s Deryck Whibley, weekend getaways, and more.

The Grand Prize draws will be on December 22nd, and they say they hope to sell as many tickets as possible for someone to win such a great piece of Canadian history and to help Paige and further more to bring more awareness to cases such as this.

There is also a go-fund-me page that has been set up, which currently has raised just over $32,000. The group also has Paiges Amber Army on Facebook raising money, selling tickets for prizes and accepting donations of any kind.

They also note that in the event she cannot beat the cancer, and passes, any funds raised will go to her very young boys aged 6, 5 and 3 and her husband, Alec.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray