With the Ottawa Valley set to lose another family doctor, local residents may struggle to find a new physician.

In partnership with local representatives of Renfrew County's Primary Care Network, the Pembroke Regional Hospital is working to ensure all residents have timely access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

For many, that may not come soon enough following the recent retirement announcement by Dr. Roland Hing who has served the community for many years and has built an extensive medical practice in the Valley.

Dr. Hing will be retiring effective September 30, 2022.

While there is a shortage of primary care providers taking on new patients in the region, those seeking health care do have a number of options available to them. Both PRH and the Primary Care Network want to ensure those needing care know where to.

Anyone looking for a family doctor is urged to register with Health Care Connect by visiting http://www.ontario.ca/healthcareconnect or by calling 1-800-538-0520.

Health Care Connect is a program that refers Ontarians who don't have a physician to a family doctor who may be accepting new patients. To successfully register, unattached patients must have a valid OHIP card and complete a health questionnaire to determine their need for family heath care services.

There are limitations though, and these limitations will affect the vast majority of Dr. Hing's patients. Individuals must be unattached from a primary care practice at the time they register. This means, that Dr. Hing's patients are not eligible to register until October 1st.

Residents with an urgent health concern should call the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RCVTAC) which can be reached by calling 1-844-727-6404.

The new Health Connect Ontario Service is also available for health advice by calling 8-1-1 or you can chat online with a registered nurse at https://healthconnectontario.health.gov.on.ca.