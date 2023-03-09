Ottawa Valley Tourism Award nominations open with new additions

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has launched the 2023 Tourism Awards with some new changes, including three additional awards that have been added to the program for a total of six awards. The Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards are presented annually by the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) to individuals, businesses, and events that recognize the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, as well as offering exceptional visitor experiences.

Award nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

- Tourism Champion

- Business/Organization of the Year

- Event of the Year

- Sustainability Champion (new in 2023)

- Tourism Marketing (new in 2023)

- New Tourism Product (new in 2023)

Marc Bru, Co-Chair of the Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards, says, "The motivation to add these three new awards was to extend the opportunity to even more industry leaders and to inspire their colleagues to nominate or even self-nominate. There has been so much innovation in the tourism industry in the Ottawa Valley that we are excited to shine a spotlight on that".

Members of the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association can self-nominate or nominate other member businesses and individuals for the awards. A jury panel of two members of the OVTA Board of Directors and the Warden of the County of Renfrew will review all nominations and select the winners. The winners will be announced at the OVTA's Annual General Meeting in on April 25th.

Nominations can be completed online at https://www.ottawavalley.travel/industry/. All award descriptions and eligibility criteria are listed there as well.

"If you aren't a member of the OVTA or wish to nominate a non-member, this may be the perfect opportunity to join," added Chris Hinsperger, Ottawa Valley Tourism Award Co-Chair. "We are really looking forward to gathering in person to celebrate this year's winners with applause and praise!"

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray