iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Ottawa Valley Tourism Award nominations open with new additions


2023 Tourism Awards (1)

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has launched the 2023 Tourism Awards with some new changes, including three additional awards that have been added to the program for a total of six awards. The Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards are presented annually by the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) to individuals, businesses, and events that recognize the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, as well as offering exceptional visitor experiences.

Award nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

- Tourism Champion
- Business/Organization of the Year
- Event of the Year
- Sustainability Champion (new in 2023)
- Tourism Marketing (new in 2023)
- New Tourism Product (new in 2023)

Marc Bru, Co-Chair of the Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards, says, "The motivation to add these three new awards was to extend the opportunity to even more industry leaders and to inspire their colleagues to nominate or even self-nominate. There has been so much innovation in the tourism industry in the Ottawa Valley that we are excited to shine a spotlight on that".

Members of the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association can self-nominate or nominate other member businesses and individuals for the awards. A jury panel of two members of the OVTA Board of Directors and the Warden of the County of Renfrew will review all nominations and select the winners. The winners will be announced at the OVTA's Annual General Meeting in on April 25th.

Nominations can be completed online at https://www.ottawavalley.travel/industry/. All award descriptions and eligibility criteria are listed there as well.

"If you aren't a member of the OVTA or wish to nominate a non-member, this may be the perfect opportunity to join," added Chris Hinsperger, Ottawa Valley Tourism Award Co-Chair. "We are really looking forward to gathering in person to celebrate this year's winners with applause and praise!"

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • opp

    Pembroke Ont, resident charged with assault and weapons offences

    A 31-year-old Pembroke resident is facing assault and weapons-related charges after OPP officers responded to an incident on Pembroke Street East. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
  • Wendy Banks IWD Lifetime Achievement Award

    Lifetime Achievement Award presented at International Women's Day event

    Owner of Wendy’s Country Market and Furnace Falls Farm, Wendy Bank, was awarded this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award through the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre during their annual International Women's Day event.
  • Apple AirTags are allegedly being used by thieves in York Region to steal high-end vehicles in the area. (York Regional Police)

    Apple AirTags used to steal vehicles found in Cornwall, Ont

    OPP report two Apple AirTags were found on vehicles within a 24-hour period. OPP explains that thieves can place an AirTag in hidden areas of a vehicle when it is parked in a public space, later tracking the vehicle to the owner's home and stealing it from their driveway.
  • South Frontenac Township logo

    South Frontenac Council approved budget for 2023

    A budget of $37.4 million has been approved by South Frontenac Council for 2023. 78% of residents who responded to a survey about the budget last fall indicated they'd prefer a reasonable increase in property taxes to maintain or enhance services.
  • CKTB - Doctor - Lady - Healthcare

    KHSC named one of Canada's top 40 hospitals

    In rankings released by the American publication Newsweek, Kingston Health Science Centre placed in the top 40 hospitals in Canada. The rankings measured patient care provided in more than 1,000 hospitals across 27 countries.
  • OPP

    Two young motorists charged driving impaired on same day

    A 21 and 17-year-old are facing impaired charges after being involved in separate incidents on March 4th, 2023. The 21-year-old was charged at a RIDE check in Westmeath, while the 17-year-old was charged after crashing into a ditch in the Town of Petawawa.
  • huntIMG_20230301_113811

    OPP ask for help identifying break-in suspects at hunting camp

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help to identify the suspects involved in a break and enter which occurred at a hunting camp between Moxley Lake and Lowrie Lake in the municipality of Highlands East. OPP says the break and enter happened on February 27th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m.
  • 45PPFC-5

    Applications open for annual community foundation grant

    Eligible community charitable organizations can apply for one of two available grants with up to $10,000 of total funding available. Applications must be submitted to Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation by March 31st, 2023.
  • Brockville Police

    Local man dead after collapsing in downtown Brockville

    A local man in his mid-sixties was pronounced dead at the Brockville General after Brockville Police say he collapsed near King Street West in front of Finnegan's Tavern. Police say the death has been deemed not suspicious.
12