Ottawa woman charged several times following traffic stop

A 39-year-old Ottawa woman was charged after officers with the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop in west end Pembroke.

On June 28, 2022, around 12:50 a.m, police pulled the woman over on Pembroke Street West.

As a part of the investigation, officers suspected impaired driving and conducted used a roadside screening device to conduct a sobriety test.

As a result, Claudia Patricia Mayorga was charged with:

operation while impaired - alcohol

operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

failure to comply with an undertaking

driving while under suspension

alcohol readily available

The woman was arrested and then later released on a promise to appear. She had her driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.