Outdoor air quality in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Region continues causing health risks

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for much of Eastern Ontario including the Counties of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Elevated levels of air pollution are present due to smoke from forest fires burning in Ontario and Quebec.

They say poor outdoor air quality will continue for several days. Local residents can check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for the closest air quality monitoring station (Kingston, Ottawa, Cornwall) to the area of LGL to see what the current outdoor air quality is, as there are no air quality monitoring stations in LGL.

During air pollution events, the air quality can change quickly so check the province's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) website regularly. Residents can use the Health Unit's Air Quality webpage and the information below to see what the health messages are for the general population and people who are considered at greater risk for negative health consequences. The Health Unit will also provide regular updates on the local outdoor air quality situation on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Information is also available on the Health Unit's Air Quality webpage.

Low Health Risk (AQHI 1-3):

- Health Risk for At Risk Population: Enjoy your usual outdoor activities.

- Health Risk for General Population: Ideal air quality for outdoor activities.

- Youth outdoor physical activity/sports: no recommendations

- Adult outdoor physical activity/sports: no recommendations

- Outdoor work: no recommendations

Moderate Health Risk (AQHI 4-6):

- Health Risk for At Risk Population: Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you are experiencing symptoms.

- Health Risk for General Population: No need to modify your usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

- Youth outdoor physical activity/sports: can continue for individuals not experiencing symptoms.

- Adult outdoor physical activity/sports: can continue for individuals not experiencing symptoms.

- Outdoor work: can continue for individuals not experiencing symptoms.

High Health Risk (AQHI 7-10):

- Health Risk for At Risk Population: Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

- Health Risk for General Population: Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

- Youth outdoor physical activity/sports: avoid or reduce.

- Adult outdoor physical activity/sports: can continue for individuals not experiencing symptoms.

- Outdoor work: can continue for individuals not experiencing symptoms.

Very High Health Risk (AQHI above 10):

- Health Risk for At Risk Population: Avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

- Health Risk for General Population: Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

- Youth outdoor physical activity/sports: avoid.

- Adult outdoor physical activity/sports: avoid or reduce.

- Outdoor work: avoid or reduce.

