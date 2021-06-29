Outdoor ceremony honouring residential school victims in Pembroke

A small outdoor ceremony took place on Monday at the Pembroke St. bridge commemorating indigenous residential school victims.

Pembroke mayor Mike Lemay and councillor Christine Reavie were in attendance.

The ceremony featured drumming as orange ribbons were tied along the bridge's railings to commemorate the victims and stand in solidarity with survivors and family members.

Those who wish to commerorate the victims can join in by tying an orange ribbon onto the bridge.

The tributes will remain in place through the end of the summer and into the start of the fall.

