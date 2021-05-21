Outdoor sports facilities and Pembroke Marina reopening this weekend

The City of Pembroke has announced a number of outdoor facilities and the Pembroke Marina will reopen thanks to the recent provincial announcement.

The Kinsmen Park multi-purpose court, the tennis courts at Rotary Park, and the Rapids Skate Park will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Pembroke Marina will be open from Saturday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with limited services.

Boaters will be able to launch their boats as well as dock their boats if they have slips. Power will not yet be available.

On Tuesday, the Pembroke Marina will operate on regular operating hours and services.