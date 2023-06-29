Outstanding UCDSB individuals and groups receive 2023 Trustee Innovation Award

The 2023 Trustee Innovation Award (TIA) winners were recently announced by Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), showcasing the district's commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and its positive influence on student learning.

This annual award program recognizes individuals within the UCDSB who demonstrate innovative teaching and work practices. They say the goal is to incorporate these practices and methods into the educational system, improving the delivery of education and enhancing services that benefit both the school and the community.

Nominations came in from across the district, highlighting inventive practices that engage students in Real-World Learning, foster responsible citizenship beyond the classroom, and emphasize the significance of nourishing the mind and body to optimize learning outcomes. The TIA committee, comprising trustees and district staff, meticulously selected eight winners: five groups and three individuals.

"These educators have demonstrated immense creativity and innovation by embracing the district goals in the pursuit of preparing students for a successful life," says Corina Parisien, UCDSB Trustee and TIA Committee Chair. "We had many outstanding submissions, which featured a diverse range of projects and initiatives from across the district. With the high calibre of nominations, it made our job as a committee a challenging one. Each individual plays an instrumental role in shaping the minds of tomorrow and making a tangible difference in our world."

The UCDSB says this year's eight awardees encompass a diverse range of innovative projects. All winners were notified of their prestigious accolade during a virtual Microsoft Teams event on June 27th. They will receive their awards in person when the new school year starts and their achievements will also be showcased in a video presentation to the Board of Trustees.

The 2023 Trustee Innovation Award winners are:

Jennifer Anderson, Teacher at Pleasant Corners Public School in Vankleek Hill. Jennifer Anderson is a teacher who has a significant impact on her students' lives. Her ability to reach every student through creative, innovative and personalized learning inspires them to pursue their dreams and interests, and exemplifies her dedication to their success.

Robyn Ableson, Teacher at Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School in Gananoque. Robyn Ableson has been a champion of arts education within the school and community for over a decade. She has been instrumental in developing partnerships and collaborations to provide students with diverse opportunities in the arts.

Graeme McTavish, Teacher at Glen Tay Public School in Perth. Graeme McTavish going above and beyond to create an engaging learning environment. His efforts are evident in the enthusiastic and excited faces of his students.

Bridgewood Public School, satellite classes at the Dev Hotel in Cornwall. The includes teachers Crystal Seguin, Kathleen McDougald, and Emily MacMillan, as well as English as a Second Language Instructors Trinity Flaro, Loes Breuers, and Rebecca Legue. Also included in the group, and Instruction Supervising Monitor, Nadiya Asif, and Acting Site Principal, Cynthia Seguin. UCDSB says the Bridgewood team at the Dev Hotel is an exceptional group of educators dedicated to supporting English-learning children from war-torn regions. At the same time, the teachers created inviting classrooms that foster a sense of belonging, safety, and overall well-being.

Russell High School in Russell. Including a group of Educational Assistance, Ashley Blanchard, Carley Vanderhulst, Tammy Somers, and Kelly Saunders. Apartment 217 is a transformative project at Russell High School, led by the Education assistant, that has had a profound impact on providing students in the life skills classes with the tools they need to thrive beyond the classroom.

Carleton Place High School in Carleton Place. UCDSB says teachers Katharine Wolff, Larry Mosgrove, Katharine Day, Nathan Gonyou, and Norm Decou at Carleton Place High School have demonstrated exceptional dedication to students and the community through a recent Real-World Learning and cross-curricular initiative called Bear Necessities.

