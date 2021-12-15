Over 1,000 known active cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

131 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region, bringing the total number of known active cases to over 1,000.

A new death is also being reported, increasing the death toll to 16 since the start of the pandemic.

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks have also been added.

31 people are in the hospital with the virus, 13 are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.