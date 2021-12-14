Over 1,500 children aged five to 11 vaccinated in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit gave an update on the vaccine rollout for those aged five to 11.

The health unit says over 1,500 children across Renfrew County and District have received the vaccine.

"While this is great news, only an additional 1,000 of the remaining 6,000 children who are eligible have been registered for vaccination in December," Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Cushman, said in a press release. "Many spots are available, and we encourage families to sign up,"

RCDHU says there has been a "sharp increase" of COVID-19 among children in the 5 to 11 age group. According to the health unit, since September, there have been 36 COVID-19 cases in that age group.

"Parents need to be reminded that any child requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 will be transferred to CHEO," says Dr. Jason Malinowski in the press release. "On top of all the worries, travel would be a major inconvenience especially at this time of year,"

Renfrew County and District Health says it is encouraging families to sign up for vaccine doses.