Over $100K raised through Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic

The Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic was back on the golf course this year after heavy rains prevented the golf part of the day in 2022. This year's event raised $110,000, all of which is dedicated to local charitable organizations and causes in the Renfrew County region.

When presented with the final numbers, Pembroke native Jason Blaine sent a huge shout-out to the sponsors and participants who pulled together for the 9th year to make this event a success. More than 125 businesses and individuals made donations to the event including sponsors, live and silent auction items, and supporting two new events which proceeded the golf and concert day.

On Monday, June 19th, Ottawa Valley Boss Babes hosted a live podcast with Amy McEwen, Jason's wife, who gave a sold-out audience a look at life behind the scenes at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. McEwen spoke about raising four children and putting down roots in a new country while volunteering with her local church and schools.

On Tuesday, June 20th, a jam session featuring local artist Randa Teschner was held at Legend's in Pembroke. The locals played a few sets before Jason took the stage with some other performers including fiddle legend Brian Hebert and Blaine McEwen, Jason's father.

All of this led to the main event at the Pembroke Golf Club on Wednesday, June 21st where a sold-out crowd hit the links to enjoy a perfect day of golf, on-course activities, and a star-studded concert in the evening. Joining Jason on stage were Canadian country music stars Chad Brownlee, Andrew Hyatt, Brian John Harwood, and Rivertown Saints. Also lending their support to the event were NHL players Doug Gilmour and Chris Neil.

Another feature of the event was a list of more than 40 local organizations that have been benefactors of the funds raised since the inaugural event. In total, contributions have been more than $840,000 for the duration of the event.

As part of the community give-back, funds are also distributed through a granting program which will launch in mid-July. Organizations can participate by visiting www.jasonblainecharity.com where details will be posted on how to apply.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray