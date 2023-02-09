Over $20,000 in drugs seized during traffic stop on Kensington Pkwy.

Brockville Police Service is reporting a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of a large number of drugs. Police say the vehicle was stopped on February 3rd, 2023 at about 1:00 p.m. in the area of Kensington Parkway.

Officers say that in the vehicle they located a 46-year-old man who was already wanted for a variety of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited and flight from police. He was placed under arrested and was searched by an officer.

Upon searching the individual, officers found falsified Corrections Canada ID among other cards, two scales, bags, and quantities of anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and cocaine. Police say that the street value of the methamphetamine was approximately $4,500.00 and the cocaine value was approximately $17,000.00. He was additionally charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray