Over 200 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting over 200 new cases of COVID-19.

201 new cases are being reported.

The health unit has identified one new school outbreak.

26 people are in the hospital with the virus, 14 are in the intensive care unit, 10 are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent have two doses.