Over $25,000 raised to purchase chest compression system for Brockville General Hospital

The Brockville General Hospital is set to receive a cash-boost from the Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign.

Tim Hortons locations in Brockville raised $25,036.60 this year from the campaign.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards purchasing a chest compression system for the Brockville General Hospital's Emergency Department.

Over $175,000 have been raised over 14 years since Tim Horton's Smile Cookie partnered with the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation.