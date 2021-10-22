iHeartRadio
Over $25,000 raised to purchase chest compression system for Brockville General Hospital

BDHF_Smile_Cookie

The Brockville General Hospital is set to receive a cash-boost from the Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign. 

Tim Hortons locations in Brockville raised $25,036.60 this year from the campaign. 

Money from the fundraiser will go towards purchasing a chest compression system for the Brockville General Hospital's Emergency Department. 

Over $175,000 have been raised over 14 years since Tim Horton's Smile Cookie partnered with the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation.

