Over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemic

COVID

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. 

Known active cases in the region is at 239. 

There have now been over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

