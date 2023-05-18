Over $32,000 donated to local YMCA through McHappy day

Kids' programs at the YMCA of Eastern Ontario just got a boost from McDonald's Restaurants in Kingston and Gananoque with a donation of more than $32,000 raised on May 10th, McHappy Day.

"We are so grateful to Todd Shea and the McDonald's team for this partnership and for choosing us as their children's charity for this year's McHappy Day," said Rob Adams, CEO, of YMCA of Eastern Ontario. "Money will go to our financial assistance program to ensure that no child is left behind from summer camps or other programs because of financial circumstances. It was a thrill for our staff and volunteers to participate in raising money that will not only support kids and teens in our region but also helps to fund Ronald McDonald House."

McDonald's Restaurants in Kingston and Gananoque have supported the YMCA of Eastern Ontario over the past three years in different fundraising events with this year being the first for the Y to have received funds from McHappy Day.

"The success of this year's McHappy Day is a testament to the generosity and support of our entire community," said Todd Shea, owner-operator of McDonald's. "It has been a record year and I would like to thank our employees and the numerous YMCA volunteers, for their tireless efforts in supporting these worthwhile charities. Without our employees and the volunteers' engagement and commitment, we certainly wouldn't be able to achieve these outstanding results. We are incredibly honoured to be able to partner with Rob Adams and his organization enabling us to contribute to the impactful work of the YMCA kid's programs and Ronald McDonald House Charities who both do so much to support our the communities in which we live."

The day following McHappy Day, the Y launched this year's annual fundraising campaign on May 11th by announcing its goal of $420,000.

"We've invited people to be the drop that creates a ripple that makes a wave that creates change by helping people in our community," said Adams. "This generous donation from Todd and his Kingston and Gananoque restaurants will have a very real and positive impact on kids and teens by helping them to have access to healthy and welcoming programs."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray