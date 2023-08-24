Over $45K of equipment stolen from job sites in Picton, Ont.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for assistance with several theft occurrences in the local community.

OPP says that sometime overnight on July 18th, 2023 over $25,000 worth of lawn mowers and other tools were taken from a business in Picton. Police say it is believed a dark-coloured pickup truck and a silver/grey SUV were connected to the theft.

Then, a couple of days later, overnight on August 3rd, 2023 over $20,000 worth of tools were taken from a series of job sites in Picton.

Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1.888.310.1122 or Crime Stoppers Quinte at 1.800.222.8477.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray