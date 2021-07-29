iHeartRadio
Over 71 per cent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Renfrew County

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

They are the lone active case of COVID-19 in the region. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

A new update is expected today. 

In the latest vaccine update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit says over 71 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Nearly 81 per cent have their first dose. 

RCDHU says there are roughly 18,000 eligible residents that have not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

