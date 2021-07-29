Over 71 per cent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
They are the lone active case of COVID-19 in the region.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
A new update is expected today.
In the latest vaccine update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit says over 71 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nearly 81 per cent have their first dose.
RCDHU says there are roughly 18,000 eligible residents that have not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.