Over $800,000 raised for 2022 Ride the River event

MAY 30 2022 BDHF Media Photo - Ride for the MRI

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says it has raised over $800,000 from its Ride the River 2022/Ride for the MRI event. 

It significantly exceeds the $250,000 goal. 

Foundation member Joan Simon says it was a "perfect storm". 

"We had a generous community, wonderful riders, people that pledged, and someone at the event matched the total raised from the event." Simon tells The Bruce Wylie Show. 

