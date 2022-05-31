Over $800,000 raised for 2022 Ride the River event

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says it has raised over $800,000 from its Ride the River 2022/Ride for the MRI event.

It significantly exceeds the $250,000 goal.

Foundation member Joan Simon says it was a "perfect storm".

"We had a generous community, wonderful riders, people that pledged, and someone at the event matched the total raised from the event." Simon tells The Bruce Wylie Show.