Over 94 per cent have first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today.

But we do have updated COVID-19 vaccine numbers for the region.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health says of those eligible for a vaccine, over 94 per cent have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, over 91 per cent have a second dose.

Of those eligible for a third dose, those 18 and over, nearly 70 per cent have a booster shot.