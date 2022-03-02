iHeartRadio
Over 94 per cent have first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today. 

But we do have updated COVID-19 vaccine numbers for the region. 

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health says of those eligible for a vaccine, over 94 per cent have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, over 91 per cent have a second dose. 

Of those eligible for a third dose, those 18 and over, nearly 70 per cent have a booster shot. 

