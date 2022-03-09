Over 94 per cent of eligible population in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark have first COVID-19 dose

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today.

But we do have vaccine numbers for the region.

LGL District Health Unit says that of the eligible population, those aged five or older, over 94 per cent have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 92 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, nearly 70 per cent have a booster shot.