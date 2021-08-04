Over three-quarters of eligible population fully vaccinated in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases has remained the same, it's still at two.

No one is in the hospital.

Of the known active cases, all of them are in Lanark East.

In the latest vaccine report, LGL District Health reported that over three-quarters of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

77 per cent have their first dose.

88 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose.