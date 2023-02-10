Overdose alert in Renfrew County and District

Following an Overdose Alert that was issued on January 2nd, 2023, Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) and local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are alerting residents about a small cluster of suspected overdose-related deaths that have occurred over the last week in the area.

The Health Unit says that although specific substance(s) related to the overdoses have not been confirmed, it is important to remember that all street drugs must be considered highly toxic and potentially fatal.

Friends, family members and individuals who use street drugs are being asked to work together to reduce the risk of an overdose by putting the following measures in place:

- Don’t use alone - If you overdose and are with someone, they can get urgent help.

- Carry naloxone (Narcan®).

- Don’t mix drugs.

- Go slow - Quality of street drugs is unpredictable. If you are using street drugs, start by using in small amounts (testers or test doses) to check the strength of what you are using.

- Know your tolerance - Risk of overdose increases if you are a new user or have not used in 3 or more days.

- If you have no other choice than to use alone, always call the Overdose Prevention Hotline 1-888-688-6677 (National Overdose Response Service) to have someone standing by to call for help if needed.

The Health Unit adds that people should know the signs of an overdose, as it can help to save a life. These signs can include, but are not limited to:

- Person can’t be woken up.

- Breathing is slow or has stopped.

- Snoring or gurgling sounds.

- Fingernails and lips turn blue or purple.

- Pupils are tiny or eyes are rolled back.

- Body is limp.

All overdoses are medical emergencies and calling 911 is an important step in saving someone’s life.

