Overnight Sensation: a hysterical comedy coming to Gananoque

Deborah Kimmett's coming home for one sensational night full of love, laughs, and lessons learned. Join The Royal Theatre August 3rd for the first-hand account of an aging woman from Kimmett's pocketbook.

Overnight Sensation is a hysterical comedy that finds Kimmett on the eve of her first old age security cheque, asking herself if it's too late to become an Overnight Sensation.

“I am turning 65, and during COVID I lost my work, my mom went into a home with dementia and I started to write this show about aging, and put my memoir classes online. And I learned how important it is to stay creative and keep your sense of humour.” - Deborah Kimmett

With her signature and sharp commentary, Kimmett digs into how society stereotypes aging women. The show examines popularity vs visibility, and suggests it might not be popularity we're all seeking.

Deborah Kimmett is one of the very few female comedians past the age of 60 who have a platform in Canadian Media. Her last comedy album Downward Facing Broad aired on CBC Radio to great response and began touring before the world was shut down.

As COVID-19 raged on, the album became number 5 on iTunes. Her memoir writing retreats moved to Zoom, and attracted memoirists from around the world.

“I found during this time people (women in particular) wanted to tell their stories. They wanted to know their lives were worth more than people gave

them credit for." - Deborah Kimmett

Tickets here: https://kimmett.ca/shop/august-3rd-gananoque-new-comedy-show-overnight-sensation/