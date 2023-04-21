OVTA announced 2023 tourism award finalists

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards. Established in 2014, the Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards are awarded to individuals, organizations and events that recognize the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, as well as offering exceptional visitor experiences.

Nominations in the following award categories, including Tourism Champion, Business/Organization of the Year and Event of the Year, were received from across the Ottawa Valley. New to this year's awards program is an additional three awards: the Sustainability Champion Award, the New Tourism Product Award and the Tourism Marketing Award. A judging panel comprised of members of the OVTA Board of Directors and Warden Peter Emon were tasked with the challenge of selecting a winner for each category.

The finalists in each of the six categories include:

Tourism Champion of the Year: Teresa Hebb

Business/Organization of the Year: Festival Hall Centre for the Performing Arts, Madawaska Kanu Centre and Whitewater Brewing Company

Event of the Year: Pembroke Multicultural Festival, Tapas & Trail Laurentian Valley and Farms Open

Sustainability Champion: Somewhere Inn Calabogie, Whitewater Brewing Company and Anupaya Cabin Company.

New Tourism Product: Rio Tap & Grill - rooftop patio

Tourism Marketing: Dragonfly Golf Links, Trevor Bryce Riley - YourTV Ottawa Valley, Bonnechere Caves video, Oh-el-la Café and Whitewater Brewing Company.

"We were very pleased with the response to the call out for nominations for the six tourism awards, three of which are new this year. These nominations reflect the diversity and abundance of the experiences one can take part in when they visit our area," says Tourism Awards Co-Chair, Chris Hinsperger.

The winners will be announced during the Ottawa Valley Tourism Conference and annual general meeting being held on April 25th, 2023 at Maplehaus Banquet Hall & Event Space in Hardwood Lake, ON.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray