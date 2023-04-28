OVTA announces winners of 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association says they are pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards:

- Tourism Champion Award: Teresa Hebb, Renfrew County ATV Club

- Business / Organization of the Year Award: Madawaska Kanu Centre

- Event of the Year Award: Pembroke Multicultural Festival

- Sustainability Champion Award: Somewhere Inn Calabogie

- New Tourism Product Award: Rio Tap & Grill - Rooftop Patio

- Tourism Marketing Award: Oh-el-la Café

The OVTA explains that the Tourism Champion Award recognizes an OVTA member who is an active tourism champion for the Ottawa Valley. They say this year's recipient, Teresa Hebb, was instrumental in reforming the Renfrew County ATV Club. She has steered the focus of the club to include safe and informed riding of the trails.

"Through her volunteer role, the club is encouraging riders to be aware of the environment and heritage," says her nominator, Beth Kennedy of Placemaking Designs.

The Business / Organization of the Year Award recognizes an OVTA member business or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation and dedication to the local tourism industry. This year's recipient was Madawaska Kanu Centre, whose mission is to create a safe, fun learning environment where beginners can learn the basics and expert paddlers can refine their skills.

Claudia Van Wijk nominated Madawaska Kanu Centre noting that "to date, more than 50,000 paddling students have learned the joys and thrills of whitewater paddling at MKC!"

The Event of the Year Award recognizes an event or festival that exemplifies industry best practices in all aspects of its operations and is an example of excellence for other events and festivals. The winner of this year's award, the Pembroke Multicultural Festival, is the only cultural event of its kind in the Ottawa Valley with the main theme being togetherness.

"The festival broke down barriers and misunderstandings through the common language of food, music and art which allowed participants to focus on what unites, rather than what divides," said nominator Angela Siebarth.

The first of three new awards, the Sustainability Champion Award, is awarded to an OVTA member who creates a positive impact on their community and their environment through responsible and sustainable tourism and tourism products. This year's winner, Somewhere Inn Calabogie, is certified through Green Step, Rainbow registered, ECO Fund program participants, One tree planted per Stay participants, and Living Wage certified.

"Somewhere Inn provides a sustainable, inclusive, and year-round employment opportunity with a focus on growth, education, and the mental and physical wellbeing of their team," said nominator Meghan James.

The New Tourism Product award was granted to Rio Tap & Grill for the creation of their rooftop patio. OVTA says this new award was created to recognize innovation and excellence including an existing business that develops a new tourism product as part of their experiences.

"The rooftop patio is a draw for visitors while at the same time provides an offering for locals that is unique and in our own community," said nominator Chris Hinsperger.

Finally, the Tourism Marketing Award was granted to Oh-el-la Café. This award was created for an OVTA member who has implemented an exceptional digital marketing or promotional strategy based on execution, impact, creativity and contributing to the success of the business or tourism product.

"Oh-el-la's promotional strategy of consistency with daily Instagram stories, business partnerships, and social media giveaways are what keep clients coming back for more," noted Ella Guckes in her nomination.

The OVTA says they would like to thank all nominators for taking the time and consideration to publicly recognize the talents and drive of those in the tourism industry. They add that this highlights how a thriving tourism industry plays an invaluable role in a healthy local economy.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray