OVTA hosting Ottawa Valley Tourism Conference & AGM

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) has announced that they will be hosting their first in-person tourism conference and annual general meeting in three years at Maplehaus Rustic Banquet Hall & Event Space in Hardwood Lake. The event is taking place during the weeklong celebration of tourism and compliments this year's theme of "CANADA: Powered by Tourism." It is also the first time this event has been held in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch & Raglan.

Attendees of the full-day conference will have the opportunity to network and collaborate while learning about a new culinary tourism strategy for the Ottawa Valley, receive updates from Ontario's Highlands Tourism Organization and Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and elect a new board of directors for the Association.

In addition to the opportunity for face-to-face networking, attendees will have the opportunity to hear keynote speaker, Altaf Sovani, Industry Expert and author of Labor Crisis in the Hospitality, Tourism and Event Industry - Finding Innovative Solutions for Recruitment and Retention of Millennials, discuss the impact of labour shortages on the tourism industry and share tips on how to recruit, retain and motivate millennials.

Another component of the conference is the announcement of the recipients of the Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards, which celebrate industry achievements, strive for future excellence and honour the memory of those before. A total of six awards will be presented including, Tourism Champion, Business/Organization of the Year, Event of the Year, Tourism Marketing, Sustainability Champion and New Tourism Product.

"The opportunity to gather in person again to network and collaborate is very exciting," says Chris Melmoth, President of the OVTA Board of Directors. "We look forward to being together with our fellow tourism operators and community stakeholders to celebrate our successes and prepare for the upcoming summer tourism season."

Members of the OVTA, tourism stakeholders and community leaders are encouraged to attend the Ottawa Valley tourism conference taking place on April 25th. The cost to attend is $76.50/person +HST and registration is available online at https://guestlist.co/events/743520

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray