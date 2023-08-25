OVWRC details proper procedure for large item collection in community

Collection of large household goods will be happening soon for residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley. The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre says acceptable items must not be placed curbside earlier than Sunday, September 10th. Residents are reminded that scavenging of materials that are set out for large item collection is not permitted under Municipal By-Laws and fines will be enforced.

For material to be collected, it must be properly separated into four separate distinct piles:

Scrap Metal Items & Non-Freon Metal Appliances:

- BBQs

- Stain Steel Sinks

- Bike

- Exercise Equipment

- Small metal appliances

Freon Appliances:

- Fridges

- Freezers

- Air Conditioners

- Water Coolers

- Dehumidifiers

Acceptable Large Items

- Artificial Christmas Trees

- Box Springs

- Mattresses

- Carpets

- Furniture

Electronic Waste:

- TVs

- Computers

- Radios

- Speakers

"Hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint cans and batteries will not be collected during large item pick-up." States Chris Mantha, Town of Petawawa Public Works Manager. "Material placed in cardboard boxes or garbage bags will also not be collected. It's the responsibility of the property owner to remove any items that are not acceptable and to properly dispose of those items."

Residents are reminded of the other set out requirements for large item collection:

- Items smaller than 9" x 14" x 22" or items that can fit into a standard garbage bag or can WILL NOT be collected.

- Material placed out in cardboard boxes or garbage bags or containers WILL NOT be collected.

- Construction and Renovation materials such as toilets, windows and doors WILL NOT be collected.

- Wood (i.e. lumber, plywood, etc.) and wooden pallets WILL NOT be collected.

- Tires and hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint cans and fluorescent light bulbs WILL NOT be collected.

- Clothing and textiles WILL NOT be collected.

- Acceptable materials must be manageable by two people and cannot exceed 80 lbs, 27 cubic feet and 6 feet long.

- Remove batteries from items that are placed out for collection.

- Items which are placed out for collection that do not meet the requirements and are not collected, must be removed immediately by the homeowner.

Collection will occur from September 11th to September 15th on your regular collection day. Additional information on Municipal Waste Management programs is available on your collection schedule or at www.ovwrc.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray