OVWRC explains disposing batteries and risk when done wrong

Most people know that batteries cannot be thrown in the garbage or recycling, but when they run out of juice where should they go? The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre is warning residents of the potential risks of not following that rule and giving options to get dead batteries out of the house.

Communications officer at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre, Elizabeth Graham, says to be extra careful of items that contains batteries at could end up in the garbage. Saying items such as kids' toys and lamps could be a hazard. Graham adds that "some batteries actually have metal such as lead, mercury and cadmium. Which could be toxic when released into the environment. Of course, there is also a health and safety concern for our staff. When batteries are improperly disposed of in garbage or recycling, our processing equipment can actually puncture the battery resulting in sparks that could lead to a fire."

Graham continues to say residents have several options to dispose of household batteries safely. Including the hazardous waste depot which accepts drop-offs year round from Monday to Saturday. The depot is open to residents in Petawawa, Pembroke, Laurentian Valley, and North Algona Wilberforce. Around the community, there are also several drop-off bins or buckets at local areas like libraries municipal offices and areas. Finally, batteries are accepted during environmental days at the OVWRC in Petawawa and Pembroke in May and June.

Graham says that there is no fee for dropping off batteries. More information can be found on Facebook and Twitter.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray