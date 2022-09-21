Package thefts lead to arrest in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he was caught stealing Amazon packages from a residence on Daniel Street.

On September 19, around 11:45 a.m., two men were seen walking together in possession of the stolen package. Officers were able to locate the men and both of them were arrested for the theft of the package.

Following an investigation, officers discovered only one of the men was responsible for the theft.

A 20-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with recognizance. The second man involved was released unconditionally.

The Brockville Police Service is reminding members of the community to keep their property safe. Packages and deliveries left on the front step of a residence run a risk of being stolen if not secured or left visible.

It is recommended to give the delivery workers options to secure your package.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

