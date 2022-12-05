iHeartRadio
Pair of losses for Kingston Frontenacs


A tough weekend for the Kingston Frontenacs with a pair of losses at home. 

The Frontenacs faced off against the North Bay Battalion Friday, losing 4 - 2 in regulation. Though it was a big night for #18, Gabriel Frasca, scored both of the team's goals. 

Then the team took on the Flint Firebirds Sunday, once again losing 4 - 2. 

A much better start for the team, ending the first and second periods tied; However, the Firebirds had two unanswered goals early on in the third. 

The Frontenacs now have a couple of days rest, before kicking off a five-game road trip against the IceDogs Thursday. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
 

