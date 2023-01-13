Animal shelters and rescues say they continue to face intense pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kingston Animal Rescue (KAR), a Kingston-based charity and primarily volunteer-run organization that specializes in rabbits, says they have seen a dramatic increase in requests from owners seeking to rehome domestic rabbits, many of which were adopted or purchased as "pandemic pets." This situation called "pet regret" has significant consequences for animal welfare organizations.

Between 2018 and 2020, KAR saw an average of 12 rabbit surrender requests per year. In the last year, the organization says they have received 146 - a 1,116% increase compared to pre-pandemic. In the last three weeks alone, the organization has been asked to assist 40 rabbits. KAR already has 24 rabbits in its care. The organization adopted17 rabbits in the last year.

"We started the rescue out of a love for rabbits and knowing how very misunderstood they are. Rabbits are high-need animals, requiring as much care as a dog or cat. They can live 10+ years, should not be kept in small cages, need to be spayed or neutered, and see a vet regularly. And they really can breed quickly, leading to a population explosion in a short period. We want to help as many rabbits as we can, but the current demand is overwhelming," says Jessica Hellard, Co-founder of KAR.

Rabbits are the third most abandoned pets after cats and dogs and they are often purchased on impulse from pet stores. This is one of the reasons that KAR advocated for a municipal pet store by-law that included rabbits a decade ago. This by-law was passed by Kingston City Council and came into effect on August 14, 2013, restricting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores to only shelter or rescue animals. The city continues to have one of the most progressive pet store by-laws in Canada.

This by-law ultimately led to the closure of two pet stores locally and had a significant positive effect on domestic rabbit overpopulation in the years since it was established. Prior to the by-law, KAR assisted with an average of 40 rabbits per year. Requests dropped in half following the implementation of the by-law.

"In our 12 years of operation, we have never seen the frequency and volume of requests we are seeing now," says Alison Migneault, Co-founder of KAR. We had made real, tangible progress in addressing pet overpopulation locally in the last decade and we're now facing abandonment numbers like we have never seen. It's incredibly disheartening because we know we can't help them all. Unwanted rabbits are often simply abandoned outside if they cannot be rehomed - and that is a death sentence."

The pandemic has also had serious economic consequences for KAR. Pandemic stay-at-orders and closures restricted the organization's ability to fundraise for two years while at the same time inflation and demand has led to rising veterinary costs. They say that as an example, the cost of a rabbit neuter has increased by more than $100 in the last two years.

