Paramedic services not affected after fire at ambulance base in Almonte, Ont.

Mississippi Mills and Carleton Place Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at the Lanark County paramedics service station in Almonte on March 31st, 2023. Staff at the building say they detected the smoke in the service building around 7:00 a.m., and crews responded not long after.

Once on the scene, the responding crews were able to evacuate the building and remove all vehicles from the affected area. Currently, there are no injuries that have been reported in the blaze.

The Mississippi River Health Alliance insists that ambulance service will not be affected by the morning fire. They say that some ambulances will continue to be mobile in and around the Almonte area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray